Lions advance to NFC Championship for the first time since 1992

DETROIT, Mich. — The Lions are going to the NFC Championship game for the first time since the 1991 season after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 at Ford Field Sunday evening. The Lions have now beat the Rams and Buccaneers in the playoffs. Detroit will take on the No. 1 seeded San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 28th at 6:30 p.m. on FOX 17.

The Lions and Bucs were tied going into halftime. In the second half, the Lions scored three touchdowns to exit Ford Field for the final time this year as winners.

"We're going to the NFC Championship with that group of guys. They love football, they play football. That's what they respect and they respect their teammates and not anything else," Lions coach Dan Campbell said following the game.