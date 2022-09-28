Liberty's Yuan wins Folds of Honor Collegiate

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — On the final day of the first ever Folds of Honor Collegiate golf tournament, it took a two-hole playoff to determine the individual winner.

After shooting 69 the first two days, Liberty's Jonathan Yuans was tied with Brett Rogers of Florida State headed into the final round. Yuan led through the majority of the day, but was challenged at the end by North Carolina State's Max Steinlechner, who made birdie on 18 to force a playoff. Both players made birdie on the first playoff hole and played it again. Yuan put his second shot in the fringe of the green along the back side and chipped in for birdie to win the tournament.

Jonathan says "I've been waiting a long time for a win. I've had some ups and downs in my game, and for it to happen at a place like this where Jack [Nikalaus] is involved and just Folds of Honor, the organization, it's unbelievable. Probably the biggest win of my career. Just to know that I can do it under pressure, do it in a playoff, that's something that I've never been able to get over that threshold. So to know that I can play in a playoff and compete against the best players in the world. It means everything and I'm very excited for our team as well,".

Illinois won the team title, shooting -10 on Wednesday for a score of 285. Michigan State finished in 7th place and Grand Valley ended in 11th place.