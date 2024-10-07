GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite their first ALDS loss to Cleveland, fans and alum of the Detroit Tigers are hopeful for the rest of the series that continues on Monday.

World Series winner and former Whitecaps manager Lance Parrish spoke to Fox 17 on Sunday about his thoughts heading into game two.

"I know that anything can happen in a short series. So they lost to Cleveland in the opening game, but they've got four more games to go," said Parrish.

Lance Parrish shares thoughts on Whitecaps alum playing in ALDS

In total there are over a dozen Tigers on the playoff roster that, at one point, played in West Michigan. Parrish also shared that their success this season is refreshing and what they have been working for as a franchise.

"That's what our hopes were that our organization could produce. It's guys like this. I will admit, it's come together a little quicker than I thought it would," said Parrish.

Game two against the Guardians is set for Monday at 4pm.

