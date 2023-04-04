Lakers Win Game One, Game Two Postponed Against Ferris State

ALLENDALE, Mich. — ALLENDALE—The Grand Valley State softball team beat Ferris State on Monday afternoon, 2-1, in the first game of a doubleheader at the GVSU Softball Field.

GVSU 2, Ferris State 1

The second game of the day was postponed due to rain. Details about when the game will be resumed and completed are to be determined.

GAME 1 – GVSU 2, Ferris State 1

Morgan Wagner drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the third inning. She hit a line drive down the left-field line that landed in fair territory to drive in Joanna Cirrincione, making it. 2-1, Lakers.

Both offenses were unable to score past the third inning. Wagner's RBI double proved to be the play to push GVSU (21-3, 5-0 GLIAC) to victory.

The Lakers also got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning. With MaryJane Goodman at first and Morgan Spicer at third, Goodman tried to steal second but was thrown out. Spicer took advantage and took home to put GVSU up, 1-0.

Ferris State (12-23, 2-5) scored the first earned run of the year against Hannah Beatus. With runners on second and third, Natalie Teague singled home a run, tying the game at, 1-1.

Beatus was brilliant again in the circle for the Lakers, tossing a complete game and gave up one run. She tossed eight strikeouts, taking back the conference lead in strikeouts this season. Beatus surrendere six hits an two walks. The victory moves her to 9-1 on the season.

GAME 2 – GVSU 1, Ferris State 0 (Postponed – T2)

The second matchup of the day was postponed in the top of the second inning due to rain.

The Lakers led, 1-0, after Joanna Cirrincione scored on a fielder's choice from Morgan Spicer with the bases loaded.

Details about when the game will be resumed and completed are to be determined. Stay tuned to gvsulakers.com and GVSU Softball social media accounts for updates.

UP NEXT

GVSU softball travels to Davenport for a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. on Friday. The Lakers then trek to Saginaw for a 1 p.m. doubleheader against Saginaw Valley State on Saturday.