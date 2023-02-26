Lakers Take Down Ferris State on Senior Day

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Grand Valley State men's basketball team took down rival Ferris State, 90-84, on Saturday inside of the GVSU Fieldhouse Arena.

The Lakers (17-11, 11-7 GLIAC) jumped out to a 15-0 lead in the first 4:13 of the game. GVSU would fight off every Ferris State (22-7, 14-5) push but never trailed.

The Bulldogs cut the Laker lead to six in the first half and all the way down to five points in the second half, but GVSU responded to grow their lead at each point.

Britain Harris and Isaiah Carver-Bagley each scored 21 points for the Lakers. Harris scored 19 first-half points, which set the season high for points in a half by a Laker player. Harris went 5-for-11 from the field, 8-for-9 from the free-throw line and added four rebounds. Carver-Bagley was 8-for-11 from the floor and made three triples. Carver-Bagley also added three rebounds.

Chinedu Kingsley Okanu scored 18 points for the Lakers, going 8-for-13 from the floor. Okanu added seven rebounds and blocked three shots on Senior Day. The trio of Harris, Carver-Bagley and Okanu combined for 60 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

Marus Grazulis tallied his fourth double-double of the season, scoring 10 points and collecting 15 rebounds. It was the first 15-plus rebound performance from a Laker since Feb. 24, 2022.

GVSU shot 51.7 percent from the floor and held the 12th-best shooting team in the country to just a 41.7 percent clip from the field. The Lakers won the battle on the glass, 41-39, and move to 15-6 when they outrebound their opponent.

Okanu, Carver-Bagley, Luke Toliver and Daniel Kiely were honored prior to the game for Senior Day. The senior class showed its impact, combining for 48 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.

The Lakers secured the fifth seed in the GLIAC Tournament, setting up a third matchup with Lake Superior State on Wednesday in the GLIAC Quarterfinals. Tipoff time is yet to be announced.