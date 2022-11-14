Lakers, Ferris State, Davenport punch ticket to DII playoffs

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The 11-0 Grand Valley Lakers have a first round bye in the 2022 DII football playoff. They will play the winner of Oauchita Baptist vs. Northwest Missouri State on Saturday Nov. 26th.

"Four (of the ranked) teams we've played are in the playoffs which is pretty remarkable so it's a chance for us to get a little healthy hopefully. Some guys are banged up. I don't look too far ahead in the bracket, I think you get in trouble doing that. We're just going to take the opponent that occurs on Thanksgiving weekend and just go from there," said Head Coach Matt Mitchell.

In the first round we will see a rematch from two weeks ago as No. 2 seed Ferris State hosts Davenport. The reigning national champions will host the Panthers for their first playoff game in program history. That game will take place at Top Taggart Field on Saturday Nov. 19th. A time is TBA.