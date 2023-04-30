Lakers down Davenport 3-1 in Game One; Game Two Suspended

ALLENDALE, Mich — The Grand Valley State baseball team defeated Davenport 3-1 in game one of today's doubleheader to improve to 27-13 on the season, 14-9 in the GLIAC. Game two was suspended after the seventh inning due to rain with the Lakers trailing 8-7. Game two will be resumed tomorrow (April 30) at Davenport before the scheduled nine inning game at 12:00 PM.

GAME ONE – W, 3-1

Davenport got on the board and took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning on a two out RBI single. In the top of the fifth inning with runners on first and second with two outs, Davenport notched a single to left field, but Kyle Nott came up big with a clutch throw to home to get the runner out at the plate keeping the deficit at one.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Lakers scored three runs to take a 3-1 lead. Connor Schuman led off the inning with a double off the right field wall and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Logan Anderson tied the game at one with a single to center field to score Schuman. Two batters later, Jake Rydquist doubled down the left field line to advance Anderson to third. Jonas Gulbrandsen put the Lakers ahead 2-1 with a sacrifice fly to left field allowing Anderson to score. MacArthur Graybill came up big with a two out single up the middle to score Rydquist.

Sam Leck came in to pitch the seventh and retired the side in order to earn his sixth save of the season. Colby Phipps started on the bump for the Lakers and earned the win (7-2) after tossing six innings allowing one run off eight hits, while striking out four.

The Laker offense recorded six hits in the win. Logan Anderson went 1-3 with a run scored and RBI. Jake Rydquist batted 1-2 with a run scored and a walk. Jonas Gulbrandsen went 1-2 at the plate with an RBI, while MacArthur Graybill hit 1-3 with an RBI. Connor Schuman went 1-3 with a run scored, while Kyle Nott added a hit.

GAME TWO (SUSPENDED) - 8-7, DU, Top of the 8th

The Lakers jumped out to the early lead with two runs in the second inning. Conner McCormack opened the scoring with a solo home run to right center. That home run was McCormack's sixth of the season. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Carter Rohman notched an RBI to score Gulbrandsen. The Lakers made it 3-0 in the third inning off a double steal that allowed Anderson to score.

Davenport answered in the top of the fourth with a seven-run inning off five hits to take a 7-3 lead. The Panthers took a 4-3 lead off a fielder's choice followed by a three-run home run to take a four-run lead. Davenport added a run in the fifth to make it 8-3 off an RBI double to right field.

The Lakers answered in the seventh inning with four runs all with two outs to pull within one run. After the two leadoff hitters were retired, Anderson drew a walk followed by a McCormack single and Guldbrandsen hit by pitch to load the bases. Next batter, Brendan Guciardo cleared the bases with a three-RBI double to right field, cutting the deficit to two. Jake Rydquist scored Guciardo with an RBI single through the right side to make it 8-7 Davenport.

After the end of the seventh inning, play was suspended due to rain. The game will be resumed in the eighth inning tomorrow at Davenport before Sunday's nine inning game at 12:00 PM.

Conner McCormack leads the Lakers going 2-4 at the plate with a home run, two runs scored, and RBI. Jake Rydquist is 2-4 in the game with an RBI, while Brendan Guciardo is 1-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Logan Anderson is batting 1-3 with a double, two runs scored, and a walk. Jonas Gulbrandsen has added a hit with two runs scored and a walk.