Lakers Conclude Season in National Championship Series

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Grand Valley State softball team fell 3-0 in game two of the National Championship Series and have finished their historic season with a 48-8 record. The Lakers became the second team in program history to advance to the National Championship.

After both teams were held scoreless through the first two innings, North Georgia opened the scoring in the third with a two-out RBI single to put the Nighthawks up 1-0. North Georgia added to the lead in the fourth with pair of runs to go up 3-0. The Nighthawks scored on an RBI groundout and a wild pitch. The Lakers got a pair of runners on base in the sixth inning but were unable to score any runs and would fall by the score of 3-0.

The Lakers offensively notched five hits with five different players recording a hit. Kaitlin Lynch, Joanna Cirrincione, Morgan Wagner, and Hannah Hollister each went 1-3 at the plate. Liberti Fair batted 1-2 on the afternoon.

Hannah Beatus tossed all seven innings for the Lakers and suffered the loss after allowing three runs (two earned) off five hits, while striking out five. Beatus finished the season with 30 wins and 30 complete games which both ranks tied for second in GVSU single season history.