Kupcho looks forward to Meijer LPGA Classic in 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Meijer LPGA Classic is coming back to Grand Rapids in just over a month. The reigning champion, Jennifer Kupcho, will also be coming back and is looking to defend her title.

Kupcho to return to Meijer LPGA

Kupcho beat 2021 champion, Nelly Korda, and fellow tour member Leona Maguire in a three way playoff last year. At one point in her final round she was +3 through seven holes but cut that back to win the tournament.

On Monday she said that she really enjoys playing in West Michigan because the course pairs well with her type of play.

"I'm really excited to be on golf courses, and in cities and with host families that I'm familiar with to go in and try to play well," said Kupcho.

The win at Meijer was her second career championship, the first she won at the Chevron Championship just weeks before in 2022. She also mentioned that she loves the amount of fans that come out to the course and loves to see the families that come to the course because the tournament weekend falls on Father's day.