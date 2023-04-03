Kobe Bufkin declares for 2023 NBA draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — After two seasons at the University of Michigan, Kobe Bufkin announced that he has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Bufkin is a Grand Rapids native who averaged 14 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season. He also shot a career high, 28 points in their overtime game against Wisconsin.

Paul Sancya/AP Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin (2) drives on Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit (11) in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Grand Rapids Christian alumnus posted on social media on Sunday afternoon saying he was headed to the pros. Here is his statement"

"Dear Michigan, this is a journey built on a strong foundation of faith. To God be the glory. In this path of mine, on and off the court.

I have enormous respect for the game of basketball and an equal appreciation to my village who constantly sacrifices. I want to express my gratitude to my family and friends, to my lifelong teammates, and coaches and trainers over the years.

As a result of our collective dedication, I was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of attending and representing the University of Michigan.

To my U of M family, it has been an amazing experience, being a part of such an iconic university. This is including the Ann Arbor community, the outstanding academic experience, and of course, my basketball brotherhood. A brotherhood that I will forever hold close to my heart.

After lots of prayer and consideration, I have decided to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Hail,

Buff out."

Carlos Osorio/AP Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin (2) is defended by Penn State guard Andrew Funk (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

He joins Michigan teammate Jett Howard who also announced he was headed to the draft.

The 2023 NBA draft will begin on June 22nd in New York City at the Barclays Center.