Kim, Carter power Michigan State's 45-14 win over Richmond

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nathan Carter ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns and Noah Kim three scoring passes to lead Michigan State to an 45-14 victory over Richmond on Saturday.

Carter had scoring runs of 2, 44 and 6 yards in the third quarter to put the game out of reach for the Spartans (2-0).

Kim started the game hitting only three of his first seven pass attempts and then completed 15 straight to finish 18 of 22 for 292 yards. He had scoring passes to Tre Mosley, Tyneil Hopper and Antonio Gates Jr.

The Spiders (0-2) scored twice late in the game, on a 47-yard fumble return by Aaron Banks and Jackson Hardy's 5-yard pass to Sean Clarke.

BROWN OUT

Michigan State’s Alante Brown, who was carted off the field last week with an injury after the game-opening kickoff against Central Michigan and came back in the game, was held out Saturday against Richmond.

Brown was listed as out Saturday on Michigan State’s Big Ten Availability Report.

Concerned was raised this week after he returned to the game and returned a kickoff 16 yards late in the first half. The Nebraska transfer was on the sideline, not in uniform, in the second half as the Spartans pulled away for a 31-7 victory.

THE TAKEAWAY

Richmond: The Spiders, an FCS team, were overmatched against a Power 5 school. Richmond's offensive line was overpowered for the second straight week. After giving up five sacks in the season-opener, Michigan State totaled seven sacks and had 13 tackles for a loss against Richmond.

MSU: For the second straight week, it took a couple of series before the Spartans' offense got going. The Spartans will not be able to afford that against high-scoring Washington next week.

UP NEXT

Richmond: Hosts Delaware State on Saturday.

MSU: Faces its toughest test of the early season against No. 8 Washington at home on Saturday.

