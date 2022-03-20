Kent City falls to Arbor Prep, State Runner up for 2nd straight year

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Kent City girls basketball are Division 3 runner ups for the second straight year after a 54-50 loss against Arbor Prep.

The Eagles were undefeated coming into Saturday's game. They were led by Sophomore Maddie Geers who had 27 points and 7 rebounds.

"26-1, that's a pretty good season if you ask me," said Geers. "So even though we did fall four points short I'm proud of our team chemistry this year. How we worked together and our defense has come a long way and I think we were quite success this year."

"This loss sucks but again I think it's even more motivation for next year, having two state runner up titles and I think that is just more motivation for the future," said junior Lexie Bowers. She had 9 points and 9 rebounds in the loss against Arbor Prep.