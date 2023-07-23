Kalil Pimpleton hosts annual football camp

MUSKEGON, Mich. — For the third straight year Muskegon native and New York Giants receiver Kalil Pimpleton hosted his youth football camp.

Nearly 100 kids showed up at Hackley Field to learn from of the best to come out of the Big Reds program. Players from 7th-12th grade were split up by position to go through drills, learn different skills and compete in 7 on 7 plays. On Friday, they also held an off the field skills camp to discuss what it takes to win off the field and how players can benefit themselves by doing work on their community.

Pimpleton enjoys coming back to his hometown to show the next generation of Big Reds that they could make it to the NFL too.

"Just as far as understanding the hardships of what these guys deal with on a day to day basis getting them out here and getting them some knowledge and wisdom as how to handle these hardships, like i said we were in their shoes once before and we faced the same adversity if we can help them understand how to get through it that's what we want to do," said Pimpleton.

Kalil will be entering his second season in the NFL this fall. He's looking forward to growing his game and playing at the highest level.

He said, "I'm just looking forward to competing man that's one of my favorite things is to compete and have fun with it regardless the outcome of what happens i want to continue to learn from the best and continue to grow as a human and grow as a man within the sport and outside the sport."