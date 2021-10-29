Kalamazoo Wings to hold Orange Ice Game, benefit American Cancer Society

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Wings are preparing for a two-game weekend following their attendance-record-breaking home opener going back 47 years.

Friday night, the Kalamazoo Wings will face off against the Cincinnati Cyclones with a special of $2 beers, sodas and hot dogs.

Saturday, the K-Wings will play the Fort Wayne Comets for their annual Orange Ice Game to celebrate Halloween, while also raising money for the American Cancer Society.

“There are a lot of fans that maybe aren't the die-hard hockey fans that know every single thing about every player,” says Broadcaster and Director of Public Relations John Peterson. “They may just love a good time, good experience. That is one of the things that minor league teams are able to do that the NHL teams aren't — they don't have the ability to paint their ice, where minor league teams are able to do that.”

On both nights, doors open at 6 p.m. with the puck drop at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online, by phone or at the Wings Event Center.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube