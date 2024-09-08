Kalamazoo Football Wins Season Opener Over Austin

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo College football team opened the 2024 season with a 26-20 victory over Austin College Saturday afternoon at Angell Field.

It marks the fourth consecutive season-opening win for Kalamazoo.

Austin drove to the three-yard line, but Bryce Balabuch stuffed the runner for no gain on fourth-and-two, giving Kalamazoo the ball for the first time. Behind the running of Sheldon Riley and the arm of Josh Nichols, the Hornets' one third-down play and a fourth-and-seven put the team on Austin's 26-yard line. Two plays later, on second-and-five, Nichols found Lucas Hanifan for a 10-yard touchdown strike. However, a blocked extra point kept the contest at 6-0 with 2:04 to play in the first quarter.

After holding the 'Roos to a three-and-out, a 65-yard punt by the visitors gave Kalamazoo the ball back on the five-yard-line. The Hornets were forced to punt and Austin went 44 yards on three plays for a 7-6 lead with 12:28 to play in the opening half.

Each team was forced to punt twice in the quarter and the Hornets got the ball back at midfield with 2:38 to play. On first down, Nichols hit Lucas Hanifan for a 23-yard gain. On the ensuing play, he found Braeden Lavis for nine yards before connecting with Tyler Houle for a five-yard gain on second-and-one from the 18-yard line.

Moments later, Nichols found Hanifan for an eight-yard touchdown with 1:44 to play. Emory Roberts converted the extra point for a 13-7 advantage with 1:44 remaining in the half.

The Hornets recovered an on-side kick at the 45-yard line. On second-and-16, a pass interference led to a first down. Two plays later, Nichols found Jonah Spates for a 57-yard touchdown strike with 47 seconds to go. The extra point by Roberts pushed the score to 20-7.

Kalamazoo started the third quarter with a 13-yard gain from Nichols to Hanifan. Nichols hit Spates for an 18-yard gain on second-and-10, moving the ball to the 44-yard line. On fourth-and-two from the Austin 36-yard line, Riley scampered for four yards and a first down. Nichols found Spates for 17 yards. However, the Hornets were held on third-and-six from the 11-yard line, resulting in a 28-yard field goal by Roberts for a 23-7 margin with 10:25 on the clock.

Austin used an eight-play, 49-yard drive that consumed 4:14 to pull within 13 with a 33-yard field goal. Neither team managed to get on the board the rest of the quarter, but the 'Roos took possession late in the frame and used it on an 11-play, 58-yard drive to pull within 10, 23-13, with 10:46 to play in the game.

The Hornets responded on the ensuing drive. Nichols hit three straight passes – two to Hanifan and one to Riley – for 32 total yards. Riley rushed for eight yards before Spates hauled in a nine-yard pass, resulting in a first-and-goal opportunity.

Riley went for eight yards on first down. A holding penalty on the next play negated a touchdown. Kalamazoo was held on third-and-goal from the 12-yard line, but Roberts knocked through a 23-yard field goal for a 26-13 edge with 5:54 to go.

The Hornets' defense was up to the task, allowing just 19 yards on five plays on the next possession. On fourth-and-seven, Kamani Jones, Jr. forced Jaylon Talton out of bounds a yard short of the first-down marker.

On second-and-12, Riley accounted for 11 yards, but Kalamazoo faced a fourth-and-three on the Austin 37-yard line with 2:56 remaining. Nichols lofted a punt into the endzone for a touchback.

The visitors embarked on an eight-play, 80-yard drive that spanned 2:02 and pulled within six on the extra point. However, the onside kick was recovered by Kalamazoo with 48 seconds to go.

For the game, Nichols completed 30-of-48 for 333 yards and three scores in the victory.

Spates hauled in eight catches for 135 yards and a touchdown while Hanifan secured 11 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Houle added four catches for 25 yards while Riley and Andrew Durbin caught two passes apiece.

On the ground, Riley led the way with 19 attempts for 62 yards.

Defensively, Corey Garrison posted 12 tackles, including five solo stops. Carson Deines totaled 10 tackles while Adam Stapleton and Dillon Gacki accounted for six and five, respectively. Jaden Johnson garnered two sacks.

Roberts converted both field goal attempts.

Hanifan averaged 24.0 yards per kick return while Nichols averaged 34.0 yards per punt.

The Hornets return to action Saturday, Sept. 14, when they host Kenyon at 1 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at https://hornets.kzoo.edu.

