Kalamazoo football Wins MIAA Opener Over Calvin

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Playing Calvin in its first-ever MIAA football game as well as the first night game at Angell Field since 1960, Kalamazoo used a last-minute touchdown to pick up a 33-31 win over the Knights Saturday evening in front of a boisterous crowd.

The Hornets are now 4-0 on the year, including 1-0 in MIAA play. The Knights fall to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in league play.

Trailing 31-27 with 2:13 to go, Josh Nichols found Tyler Houle for a 30-yard gain on third-and-six. Two plays later, he hit Lucas Hanifan for 16 yards. Looking at a third-and-two, Nichols found Jonah Spates for the game-winning score with 23 seconds remaining.

Kalamazoo College 33, Calvin 31

Kalamazoo jumped on the board with an opening-drive touchdown just 2:23 into the game. The eight-play, 64-yard drive was helped by a 15-yard penalty by the visitors on third-and-four. Nichols hit Hanifan for a 27-yard touchdown strike for the early advantage. Emory Roberts made the extra point for the 7-0 lead.

Moments later, Calvin embarked on a 19-play, 92-yard drive that spanned 7:20, knotting the score at 7-7.

After stopping an eight-play drive that went into the second quarter, Nichols found Conner Bell for a 33-yard gain on third-and-three for a first down. Three plays later, he connected with Jonah Spates for a 35-yard score for a 14-7 edge after the extra point.

The visitors hit a field goal to make it a three-point game with just over three minutes to play before halftime. However, the Hornets went back to work with the ball on the 32-yard line.

Dawson Skupin hit Nate Clark for a nine-yard gain on third-and-six. Three plays later, a pass interference call on Calvin kept the drive alive. Skupin found Hanifan for a 37-yard pass before connecting with Spates for a five-yard touchdown with 1:00 to go before the break.

Leading 20-17, Nichols drilled a 16-yard pass to Hanifan for the touchdown. The ensuing extra point pushed the margin to 10, 27-17, at the 10:34 mark of the third quarter.

The Knights scored 14 unanswered points before Kalamazoo embarked on the game-winning drive.

For the game, Nichols completed 18 passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns. Skupin hit four-of-five for 53 yards and a score.

Hanifan hauled in five passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns while Spates caught eight passes for 72 yards and three touchdowns. Houle caught three balls for 63 yards in the win.

On the ground, Sheldon Riley had eight carries for 46 yards.

Defensively, Corey Garrison registered 14 tackles, including six solo stops. Raymond Cargill added 12 stops, including 10 solo tackles. Two of his stops went for a loss of 15 yards. Adam Stapleton contributed nine tackles while Kamani Jones, Jr. and Dillon Gacki had eight stops apiece.

Omarion Hall had four pass break-ups and an interception. Carson Deines also had a pick in the win.

Carsen Moat tallied five punts for a 32.6 average. One of his punts went inside the 20-yard line.

The Hornets return to action Saturday, Oct. 5, at Olivet. Kick-off is slated for 2 p.m.

