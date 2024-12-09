Juan Soto agrees to record $765 million, 15-year contract with Mets, AP source says

Star outfielder Juan Soto and the New York Mets have agreed to a record $765 million, 15-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement, first reported by the New York Post, was subject to a successful physical.

Soto’s deal is the largest and longest in Major League Baseball history, topping Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a deal signed last December. That agreement included $680 million in deferred payments and is valued at just under $46.1 million for baseball’s luxury tax.

Soto’s agreement, struck with a team controlled by MLB’s wealthiest owner in Steve Cohen, does not include deferred money, the person said.

Its length tops Fernando Tatis Jr.'s $340 million, 14-year contract with San Diego that runs through 2034.

A four-time All-Star at age 26, Soto is the most accomplished free agent at that age since shortstop Alex Rodriguez agreed to a record $252 million, 10-year contract with Texas in December 2000 at age 25.

Soto was 19 when he made his major league debut with Washington in 2018 and helped the Nationals win the World Series the following year, when he hit .282 with 34 homers and 110 RBIs.

