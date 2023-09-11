Josh Frye Celebrates Sportsman division championship at Berlin

MARNE, Mich. — Josh Frye was one of many winners at Berlin Raceway on Saturday night as their hosted their championship races. It was the final event at the race track for the 2023 season.

Frye was the leader after the qualifying race with a fastest lap time of 18:849. He started in first place and never looked back.

He did have several drivers try to chase him down, even on the final lap. Dennis Holtzlander III tried to sneak along the inside wall to beat out Frye but it was Josh and his team who earned the checkered flag at the end of the night.

He said that his car struggled a bit in that race but his team did a great job to keep it together for a perfect 40 laps and earn the win.

"That's the team. The driver gets a lot of credit because his name is on the car but team is everything. These guys have struggled to put a car, with all the troubles we've had throughout the year. It took sponsors, team owners, family, friends, fans, crew. It means a lot to win. Like I said, the driver is like 5% of it. You hope they don't screw it up and the crew can put a good underneath him. It's a testament to our long season and we finished on a high note with one," said Frye.