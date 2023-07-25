Joe Berger hosts annual football camp in Newaygo

NEWAYGO, Mich. — After a lengthy career in the NFL, Newaygo native Joe Berger hosts his annual youth football camp in his hometown.

This year over 120 kids were at the high school football stadium to meet with Joe and participate in the camp. Berger gets help from members of the Newaygo football staff as well as those from surrounding schools.

"Really this is about being active, about being outside. Enjoying the coaches, enjoying the game of football. The game that I've loved since I was little. And just enjoying the time together with a little competition," said Berger.

Berger graduated in 2000, played at Michigan Tech and then was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2005. After 13 years in the NFL, he moved back home and has been hosting this youth camp ever since.

Newly hired football coach, Ralph Munger was at the camp on Tuesday and said that most of his high school team went to this camp as kids and it's a great event for young kids in the area.

"Darn near all of the older guys have attended this camp when they were younger. And if you get to know Joe, you get to understand just now special he really is. So for him to give back to the community warms my heart," said Munger.