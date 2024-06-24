Jobe perfect in 3-0 ‘Caps Win

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — West Michigan Whitecaps pitchers put on a clinic as three hurlers combined for the team’s seventh shutout of the 2024 season in a 3-0 win over the Dayton Dragons to stay perfect in the second half in front of 5,317 fans Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

Jackson Jobe – the top active pitching prospect playing in minor league baseball – retired all nine hitters he faced with four strikeouts in his second rehab appearance before Fields added four more scoreless frames with five punchouts. In addition, ‘Caps pitchers held the Dragons to just five hits and an 0-for-4 mark with runners in scoring position in the victory.

Neither team registered a base hit through the first three innings of the ballgame before West Michigan grabbed the lead in the fourth, as outfielder Seth Stephenson laced an inning-opening triple into right field before Max Anderson scored him on a sacrifice fly, jumping in front 1-0. West Michigan added to their advantage the following inning as a pair of wild pitches allowed Roberto Campos and Josh Crouch to cross the plate – growing the lead to 3-0. After Jobe and Fields posted seven shutout innings, ‘Caps closer Marco Jimenez made quick work of the Dragons, throwing two scoreless frames before striking out Dragons outfielder Ethan O’Donnell on a fastball that reached 100mph to finish the game and earn the ‘Caps a series split.

The Whitecaps victory improves their season record to 34-35 and 3-0 in the second half, while the Dragons fall to 34-35 and 0-3 overall. Fields (2-3) gets his second win while Jimenez secures his second save. Dayton Dragons starter Gabriel Aguilera (1-1) suffers his first loss of the season, giving up three runs through 4.2 innings pitched. The Whitecaps remain the only undefeated team in the Midwest League East division – holding a one-game lead over the Fort Wayne TinCaps for first place. The ‘Caps totaled 13 strikeouts in the ballgame – just one shy of their single-game record this season.

