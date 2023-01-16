Jim Harbaugh informs Michigan president he'll return as team's head coach in 2023

(WXYZ) — Jim Harbaugh informed Michigan president Santa Ono on Monday that he will return as the Wolverines' head coach next season.

"I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines," Ono posted on social media. "That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel."

Harbaugh interviewed with the Denver Broncos last week, and there was reported to be 'mutual interest' between both parties.

"I love the relationships that I have at Michigan - coaches, staff, families, administration, President Santa Ono and especially the players and their families," Harbaugh said in a statement released by the program. "My heart is at the University of Michigan. I once heard a wise man say 'don't try to out-happy happy.' Go Blue!"

Harbaugh, who led Michigan to its second straight Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff appearance, will potentially face NCAA rules violations as part of an investigation into the program.