Jenison pitcher breaks record in pre district matchup against Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Jenison softball moves to 34-3 this season with pre district win against Grandville on Tuesday. The Wildcats beat the Bulldogs 3-1 to advance to the district semi final against Grand Rapids Union on Saturday.

Freshman pitcher Alli Walker came into the game with 200 strikeouts on the year. She struck out 14 more in Tuesdays game to earn the Jenison record of strikeouts in a single season with 214.

"It was really cool, I have so many people to thank. My catcher, she's such a stud and I love her so much. The defense behind me playing a great defense. Just killing everyone with strikeouts. But getting balls in play and having a great defense behind me. So it just felt really good," said Alli Wright.

"A lot of times if the bats aren't hot or you know like today we were hitting but just hitting at people so a pitcher like Alli can keep us in the game," said Head Coach Michelle Brander Metiva.

"It was amazing. We worked so hard. Our coaches and our pitchers and we all just worked really hard so it was great to get a win," said Sam Timmer.