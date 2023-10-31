Jahmyr Gibbs shines in national spotlight on Monday Night Football

Detroit Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs had a standout game on national television Monday night, rushing for 152 yards and a touchdown, doing things not done since Barry Sanders played.

According to the team, Gibbs is the first Detroit rookie running back to produce a game with 100+ rushing yards and 30+ receiving yards since Sanders did it in 1989.

Gibbs scored his second touchdown of the season on Monday as well, rushing for 27-yard TD late in the third quarter.

The last Lions rookie to produce multiple rushing touchdowns of 20+ yards in a season was Garry James in 1986.

The only Lions rookies to produce 125+ scrimmage yards and a touchdown in consecutive games were Gibbs this year, Kevin Jones in 2004, Sanders in 1989 and Billy Sims in 1980.