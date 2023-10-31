Lions defense, Jahmyr Gibbs power Detroit to 26-14 win over Raiders on Monday Night Football

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions running game and defense shined on Monday Night Football as the Lions beat the Raiders 26-14 and improved to 6-2 this season.

Detroit's defense had six total sacks and Gibbs had 152 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Detroit's defense showed up once again during the game, allowing the Raiders only 12 plays through their first four drives to go along with a Kerby Joseph interception.

Jahmyr Gibbs on his standout game against the Las Vegas Raiders

The Lions' offense drove down the field to start the game going 54 yards on 14 plays in seven minutes, but had to settle for a 44-yard field goal. Detroit added another two field goals to go up to a 9-0 lead into the second quarter.

Las Vegas responded to start the second half, going 75 yards on 10 plays to cut the lead to 9-7, but Detroit then went back 79 yards on nine plays to take a 16-7 lead going into halftime.

On the Lions' first drive after stopping the Raiders, Jared Goff threw an interception that was returned 75 yards for a touchdown.

Dan Campbell speaks after Lions big win over Raiders on Monday Night Football

Then, Craig Reynolds fumbled near the goal line after the Lions drove 72 yards. The call was questionable, but after review, the call on the field stood and Las Vegas took over.

Detroit's defense stood strong again, stopping the Raiders to another 3-and-out, giving the offense another shot.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs had a strong performance and had a 27-yard touchdown run, breaking tackles and putting the Lions up 23-14 late in the third quarter.

The defense once again held them to five plays, and then Lions kicker Riley Patterson kicked a 52-yard field goal to give Detroit a 26-14 lead.

A mistake on the kick return gave the Raiders the ball at their own 2-yard-line, but a penalty put them in better range. They continued to move the ball forward, but then the Lions' defense had three sacks on four plays and the Raiders turned the ball over on downs. Alex Anzalone had two sacks on the drive and Alim McNeill added another.

Patterson missed a field goal that would've put the Lions up another three points late in the fourth, and Detroit's defense stopped the Raiders again, turning it over on downs, and the Lions were able to run out the clock to get the win.

Detroit is on a bye week next week and then they are on the road on Nov. 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers.