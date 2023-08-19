Jaguars beat Lions 25-7 in preseason matchup featuring backups on both teams

DETROIT (AP) — C.J. Beathard threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Parker Washington late in the first half and the Jacksonville Jaguars went on to beat the Detroit Lions 25-7 on Saturday.

Beathard filled in for Trevor Lawrence as most of the starters for both teams watched the preseason game to avoid injuries.

Beathard, a backup in his sixth NFL season, was 12 of 20 for 138 yards. He threw an interception along with the touchdown pass to Washington, a rookie receiver, that put Jacksonville ahead 12-0 at halftime.

Teddy Bridgewater, meanwhile, was shaky in his Lions debut while surrounded by backups.

Bridgewater, signed this month to be Jared Goff's backup, was sacked on his first snap and completed 5 of 11 passes for just 34 yards.

Detroit's Nate Sudfeld, who threw his third interception of the preseason in the second quarter, connected with Chase Cota on a 1-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to avoid a shutout.

D'Ernest Johnson restored the Jaguars' cushion with a 1-yard touchdown run late in the third and helped them pull away with a 15-yard run that put them ahead 25-7 early in the fourth.

KICKING IT

Jacksonville kicker Brandon McManus, signed in May after he was waived by Denver, made a 40-yard field goal in the first quarter and a 28-yarder in the second quarter. The Jaguars went for 2-point conversions after each of their four touchdowns last week.

INJURY REPORT

Jaguars: Rookie guard Cooper Hodges, a seventh-round pick, had to be helped off the field in the first quarter and guard Chandler Brewer was hurt in the second quarter.

Lions: Defensive back Saivion Smith appeared to have an injury in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Jaguars: Host Miami on Saturday to close the preseason and start the regular season Sept. 10 at Indianapolis.

Lions: Play at Carolina on Friday night to end the preseason and face Kansas City on the road Sept. 7 in the NFL's opening game.

__

