Jaden Ivey scores season-high 32 points as Pistons fall to Timberwolves

DETROIT (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 27 points and eight assists to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 124-117 win against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

The Pistons, who beat the Wizards on Monday, are 2-35 after winning two of their first three games, including a 28-game losing streak that matched the NBA record.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 27 points for Minnesota, which has won three straight. Jaden McDaniels had 23 points and Rudy Gobert added 19 points and 16 assists.

Jaden Ivey scored 32 points for the Pistons, who were starting a six-game homestand without Cade Cunningham (knee). Bojan Bogdanovic had 20 points and Jalen Duren added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Minnesota hit three of its first four 3-pointers in the second half, building an 81-69 lead, and the Pistons needed nine points from Ivey to trail 98-90 at the end of the third quarter.

The Timberwolves quickly moved the margin to 17, but Ivey's 3-pointer pulled Detroit to 115-109 with 3:56 to play.

McDaniels and Towns, though, hit back-to-back 3-pointers to seal the win.

Gobert had 17 points and eight rebounds as the Timberwolves took a 70-62 halftime lead. Both teams shot over 50% from the floor, thanks to some uninspired defense.

