(WXMI) — The Tigers No. 1 prospect Jackson Jobe made his first rehab start with the West Michigan Whitecaps after Jobe suffered a left hamstring strain on May 1st while pitching in AA Erie. Jobe is also the No. 2 pitching prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.

'It felt great': Tigers top prospect makes rehab start in West Michigan

Jackson Jobe's final line:

2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 29 pitches, 16 strikes

"It felt great, definitely missed it. I felt a little rusty but kind of part of it getting back in the swing of things but body felt good, arms feels good, leg feels good so can't complain too much," Jobe said after his outing. "I haven't faced hitters in six or seven weeks so I just wanted to go out there and try and compete and see where I am at."

