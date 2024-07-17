(WXMI) — Lowell native Kate Brim has endured many challenges since a spinal cord injury in 2017. She started para-cycling at Mary Free Bed in 2021 and now she will be representing Team USA in the 2024 Paralympics.

"It's absolutely incredible, the last couple of years. This is what everyone's working towards and just being able to be a part of this amazing team of 13 other athletes is just so heartwarming," Brim said.

INTERVIEW: Lowell native and World Champion Kate Brim makes first Paralympic team

One year after starting para-cycling, Brim won the 2022 time trial and road race para-cycling World Cup and World Championships.

"It's been absolutely incredible. I'm one of the rare ones to have taken off quite quickly with International competition. I feel very fortunate to be in the position that I am," Brim said. "I've just spent the last six years of my injury saying yes to every opportunity that's thrown my way and at times my peers think I'm absolutely crazy with how much stuff I'm doing. Every single opportunity I've been gifted these last several years has been the reason I am as strong as I am today."

