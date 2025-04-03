West Michigan teen thriving in bull riding across the Midwest

(WXMI) — West Michigan teen Kaiden Blake is embracing the thrill of bull riding. For the past six years, the 16-year-old has been riding bulls and has quickly made a name for himself.

"You’re just sliding down on the animal like you have two. You have to be really strong to do this," Kaiden said.

Bull riding runs in Kaiden’s blood. His grandmother rode nearly 50 years ago. Initially, she was hesitant to have Kaiden try the sport, but soon realized it was a perfect fit for him.

"It's his world. It is absolutely his world. And not only bull riding but the community," Debora Blake said.

Kaiden’s skills have earned him spots in competitions across the Midwest, including professional bullriding events.

"He's a real good kid in that he'll get down there, do his stuff, hand-tied in, and he acts like it's another day," Kaiden’s coach Ashton Prolo said.

What makes Kaiden's journey even more inspiring is his battle with autism. Traditional team sports like soccer and baseball didn’t suit him, but building provided an outlet he could connect with.

"Socially, not everything worked for Kaiden's time. He would be so down on his side and just, you know, nobody likes me. I don't have any friends. And here, everybody's friends. It really is wonderful," Debora said.

Kaiden’s approach to bull riding is fearless. He says he’s "100 percent excited, 0 percent scared" when he climbs onto the bull, a testament to his passion for the sport.

Read more stories about Sports In Motion below: