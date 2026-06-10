GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jonny Campamartinez and his friends are big fans of Las Canchas in Grand Rapids — and with a new turf surface now installed on one of the courts, they say this gives them more options to play.

"The ball moves kind of faster on here, and mostly on grass (it) moves slower," Campamartinez said.

Las Canchas, which in English means “The Courts,” used to be all cement. The courts got its first turf field a month ago. Soccer Rebellion founder Michael Dublis said the upgrade is about more than just the playing surface.

MATT WITKOS

"This space in Grand Rapids has become a corner of soccer, and so the evolution of having now turf on the field is just more inviting for more people. It's showing our investment in the game, especially when you have a stadium right there," Dublis said.

Dublis said Grand Rapids has seen a lot of growth in the sport in Grand Rapids.

Turf upgrade at Grand Rapids' Las Canchas aims to grow soccer ahead of FIFA World Cup

"It just feels like Grand Rapids has something special in that we're part of something that's unique, and it's catered around soccer, so yeah, it feels awesome," Dublis said.

With the FIFA World Cup kicking off Thursday, Dublis is hoping the tournament will bring a new wave of players to the courts. When asked how the World Cup might impact Las Canchas, he was optimistic.

MATT WITKOS

"The buzz is tremendous. If you're a soccer player, even if you're not a soccer player, seeing the game is going to make you want to play the game. The passion that goes behind it, I would imagine that this place will be buzzing," Dublis said.

For those looking to get into the sport, Campamartinez said Soccer Rebellion is a welcoming place to start.

MATT WITKOS

"They include you in everything, and they're like family to you," Campamartinez said.

Soccer Rebellion is hosting a World Cup watch party at Las Canchas on June 19. The event begins at 9 a.m. and will feature a jumbotron, food trucks, and music.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube