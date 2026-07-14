'This is the fun part': Rockford football team bonding through summer camp

ROCKFORD, Mich. — With the high school football season just six weeks away, Rockford High School is conducting summer team camps to prepare players for the upcoming fall season.



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Rockford High School football team prepares for the season at summer camp

Under the hot morning sun, coaches worked with players on skills and plays that will be crucial during the regular season.

"It's definitely exciting. You know, just the energy being out here with my guys and the coaches. It's just, just fun all around," said Rylan Kirn, a senior offensive guard.

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Kirn said the voluntary practices help build teamwork and improve his understanding of plays.

"It helps me get better to know my guys. So, like a teamwork situation, it helps me get better as a teammate. And then just overall, you know, like learning the plays and just stuff like that," Kirn said.

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Senior running back and linebacker Ryan Kerry, who has been playing football since he was a toddler, said the camp allows upperclassmen to mentor younger teammates.

"They're learning. They're getting used to it. It's a lot faster than the speed that they've experienced. So really taking them under their wing, helping them out as much as you can, giving them rides to everything, and you know that really benefits our team fully," Kerry said.

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Junior receiver Brody Amshey, a first-year varsity player, said he appreciates the senior leadership as he works to make an impact on the team.

"I've been trying to make an impact. You know, trying to lead. I've been trying to help out the other people, and these seniors really have been helping to try and help me out too. So that's what that's kind of the impression that we're all hoping for here," Amshey said.

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Head Coach Brent Cummings said the early practices give coaches their first look at how players have developed during the offseason.

"Yeah, this is the fun part when the position coaches get a chance to see their kids after a year's worth of work in the weight room. That's always a fun surprise to them when they come back. Whoa, look at the work that this kid has put in. It's neat to see," Cummings said.

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Kerry expressed optimism about the team's prospects for the season.

"There are some schools that are sleeping on us, and I think we're going to come out, and we're going to hit them right in the mouth, and we're going to surprise them. It's going to be a great year," Kerry said.

Daren Bower

Rockford's first game is scheduled for Aug. 28 at Saline High School. The Rams' home opener is the following Friday against Muskegon.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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