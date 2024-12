GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Zeeland West football has had 24 hours to reflect on their division three state championship win from this weekend. Head Coach John Shillito joined Remi Monaghan at the Fox 17 studios to chat about the game, and the seniors that helped lead the team this season.

In Motion: Zeeland West's John Shillito reflects on D3 state title

