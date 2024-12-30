GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to a study done by the NCAA in 2020, only 3.5% of male basketball players went on to play at the college level. One local organization, The Village99, is helping not only those who have the means to go onto the next level, but anyone who wants to compete.

“1% of athletes make it to their desired destination, but 99% are still going to be successful in some other path,” said Jeremy Burgin.

In Motion: The Village99 supports local athletes, families

Hence the name, The Village99. What started as a basketball only organization in 2019, instantly grew to envelope the Grand Rapids community.

“We quickly realized that we had a lot of families that had financial needs and being able to afford the extracurriculars was a privilege,” said Burgin.

The Village soon grew from just providing support to basketball players, into other sports, as well as arts and education.

“Even if it’s a $250 scholarship for a kid, that access is life changing for them. And providing an opportunity for kids, thousands of kids to participate on teams is really where my heart is,” said TJ Meerman.

Village99 Executive Director, TJ Meerman, has been a coach for over 15 years in West Michigan and recently joined their staff to help spread their mission.

“To have all of those same experiences that we were fortunate enough to have growing up is going to change that kids life, and their family’s life for years and years to come,” said Meerman.

It truly is a Village. Between Jeremy and TJ, they work with around 40 other organizations in Grand Rapids to offer services to families with all different needs. Since their inception, they’ve impacted over 2,400 lives, and giving out $305,000. But they’ve got big goals from 2025 and need your help.

“We have had a lot of help from corporations and private donors in West Michigan, a lot of people that want to see this movement go forward but over the holiday season and getting into spring sports, we’re looking for more donations to come in to support our students and student-athletes,” said TJ.

If you are interested in contributing to The Village99, your donation can be specifically picked to what aspect off the organization it goes to, if you want to support a specific sport. If you want to help, they give you options to pick from. Click here for donation information.

