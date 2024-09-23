PORTAGE, Mich. — If you’ve ever been to games at McCamley-Knight field in Portage, you know that it can get pretty loud out there. Between the fans, band, and cheerleaders, sometimes it’s tough for the players to hear the snap. But one PC player doesn’t have to worry about that, and he’s a better player because of it.

"Jeffrey is super energetic and always brings it to practice and the games. He’s enjoyable to everyone on the team,” said Alex Rameriz.

Remi Monaghan Jeffrey Wilson - Portage Central football

Portage Central senior nose tackle Jeffrey Wilson is deaf. Defensive coordinator Trevor Haas says he remembers his first impression of Jeffrey.

“He’s a very bubbly kid. A very happy kid, which I thought was awesome because he was out here to play football. You don’t see a lot of deaf kids playing football,” said Haas.

He started playing flag football in Comstock as a young boy. In 4th grade he received a cochlear implant to help him hear. And thanks to a group of interpreters, he’s always been able to communicate, both on and off the field.

“I just love being with new friends. Saying hello to everybody and greeting them,” said Jeffrey.

In Motion: Portage Central football player uses his disability as an advantage

While the implant and interpreters help, coaches and players make an extra effort to be able to talk to Jeffrey on the field.

“It’s kinda hard, I’m not going to lie to you. It’s like, I can’t hear everything but I try my best to look at the ball and not listening to the sound,” said Jeffrey.

“We have a great team of interpreters that help out a lot. They’re always right behind me and even if I have a little bit of sass or attitude, they’re even saying that. And he actually holds me accountable. Like if I’m ever sidetracked or something and I haven’t gotten the call in yet, he’s like ‘what’s the call, sir?’”, said Haas.

The increase in communication has made the defense be even more on the same page than they would’ve been without him. One of his closest friends, Alex Rameriz, says that because he can’t hear the whistle, it means he plays as hard as he can until he’s told otherwise.

“Sometimes you have to let off, or tap him to let him know that he’s done. So you let him know that we’re done with the play and we’re not going anymore,” said Rameriz.

“We do have to tell the refs before the game that if there’s a late hit from number 99, he can’t hear the whistle so he’s just playing hard,” said Haas.

“They communicate very well, I love it. I’m very passionate about it. Not a lot of people in my past or previous football teams did not do that as much. But I’m glad they’re doing it this year,” said Jeffrey.

As he finishes out his senior season, Jeffrey hopes that he will inspire other young deaf kids to follow their dreams on the field, just like he did.

“You can do it. Do not let people tell you that you cannot do it. You can! You can fight for it, and that’s all I’m saying,” said Jeffrey.

Jeffrey and the Mustangs will play Mattawan this Friday, Sept. 27th.

