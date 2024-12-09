In Motion: Nolan Ziegler seeks 2nd chance in college football portal

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Monday is a normal day for most of us but it also is the official opening of the college football transfer portal. One local player is hoping for his second chance to be on the field after a pretty serious medical situation last year.

“My dad playing, great-grandpa, great-uncle, uncle, grandpa. They all have been football guys so it led to me playing,” said Nolan Ziegler.

It was a natural progression for Caledonia native Nolan Ziegler.

“I think it’s a hard sport. And I love problem solving and bonding with teammates and having a family,” said Nolan.

After a successful career at Catholic Central, helping the Cougars win back to back state titles, Nolan took his talents to Notre Dame. A life long dream for a kid who always wanted to play for the Fighting Irish.

“It was very rewarding to watch his hard work and ability come to fruition and realize what God had blessed him with,” said Bryan Ziegler, Nolan’s dad.

He played in the spring game in April of 2023 and was named Blue team player of the game, leading both sides in tackles.

“I felt like I was really meant to be there and then it just turned out not how it was suppose to go,” said Nolan.

The following month, a sinus surgery would turn his world upside down.

“I knew something was off but there was definitely signs of mental (health issues) but at the same time when he was talking to somebody, he would just repeat what they were saying. It was almost like his comprehension of the situation was off,” said Darcy, Nolan’s mom.

“I was staying in my room all day, all night, just trying to not think about anything because it actually hurt,” said Nolan.

He contracted an infection from the surgery and it was wreaking havoc on his brain.

“This kid that grows up and you know who they are and they’re so special and they’ve got everything in front of them, and then all of sudden they’re a different person. And you would go to any lengths to treat it, but you don’t know how to treat it,” said Darcy.

Nolan’s mental and physical health suffered, and in the fall of 2023, he was released from the football team. Bryan and Darcy were willing to stop at nothing to get Nolan the help he needed. All kinds of tests - Spinal tap, EEG, and a SPECT scan finally led to the infection, medically known as encephalitis.

“I was in a way different head space. I had control over what I could do but it really limited me to the things that I could do,” said Nolan.

“It took a very team-based approach and a lot of very caring individuals that have gone the extra time to get to the point where they just wanted to see him get back on track,” said Bryan.

He's been trying to just that, getting back in the gym, and with the transfer portal opening Monday, Nolan wants to get back in the game.

“I think just having it taken away from you and really getting to understand, who is Nolan Ziegler without football and recovering from such a severe illness. Being able to battle back and continuing to do what I do, I just love it even more and cherish every moment of it,” said Nolan.

The portal will open Monday morning and Nolan hopes to end up at a school where he can thrive both on and off the field.

