In Motion: Michigan native & NHL veteran adds to talented Griffins roster

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigander Sheldon Dries is finally back in the Mitten after playing across the country through the first seven years of his hockey career.

“When the Wings came calling, I couldn’t pass it up. My wife is from here, both of our families are here. So it’s perfect, and we went to school just down the street in Kalamazoo,” said Dries.

Sheldon Dries - Griffins hockey

Dries played four seasons at Western Michigan before starting his AHL career in 2017. Since then he’s spent time in Texas, with the Avs, Canucks, and now, is excited to be with the Griffins.

“It’s got a great mix of young talent that can produce in this league. And a good mix of veterans who lead the right way. So it’s surrounded by good people and I’m happy to be apart of it,” said Dries.

This years Griffins roster does have a mix of experience, but having a guy like Sheldon who most recently won the Calder Cup with Hersey, is a huge plus for Head Coach Dan Watson.

“His commitment to the team is unbelievable. His work ethic, his compete level. He brings it every day and that’s what we want out of our older guys. This is someone that Marco, Mazur, Lombardi, Elmer, all those guys can look up to him,” said Watson.

Grand Rapids is 1-1 to start the season. Expectations are high after making it to the Central division finals last year, and the Michigan man hopes that he can help get them back in the playoffs.

“Our team is all about hard work, right? We want to put that out there right away. I try to lead by example. When everyone is on the same page, good things happen,” said Dries.

