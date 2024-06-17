In Motion: Maki family celebrates Father's Day by volunteering at Meijer LPGA

BELMONT, Mich. — Since the start of the Meijer LPGA tournament at Blythefield Country Club, the tournament has always been held on Father's Day weekend. And for one local family, they use it as a time to be out on the course, making memories with each other.

Brett and Danielle Maki, along with their daughters, Jaeylyn and Kaela, have volunteered at the tournament since it's first year. Brett says that in the last seven or eight years, you can always find them on the range. He and his family spend time getting the area ready for players, chatting with them before their rounds and spending time with one another.

"It's a great week. We love being out here. Love being able to do it as a family. Been doing it for several years and just a fun time to not only support the club and a sport we love, but the community. and especially on Father's day. Having my whole family out here, my girls especially, it's just a great week for us. we love it," said Brett.

