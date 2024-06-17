Watch Now
Sports In-Motion

Actions

In Motion: Maki family celebrates Father's Day by volunteering at Meijer LPGA

Maki family volunteers at the Meijer LPGA tournament
Thomas Cook
Maki family volunteers at the Meijer LPGA tournament
Maki family volunteers at the Meijer LPGA tournament
Posted at 10:25 PM, Jun 16, 2024

BELMONT, Mich. — Since the start of the Meijer LPGA tournament at Blythefield Country Club, the tournament has always been held on Father's Day weekend. And for one local family, they use it as a time to be out on the course, making memories with each other.

Brett and Danielle Maki, along with their daughters, Jaeylyn and Kaela, have volunteered at the tournament since it's first year. Brett says that in the last seven or eight years, you can always find them on the range. He and his family spend time getting the area ready for players, chatting with them before their rounds and spending time with one another.

"It's a great week. We love being out here. Love being able to do it as a family. Been doing it for several years and just a fun time to not only support the club and a sport we love, but the community. and especially on Father's day. Having my whole family out here, my girls especially, it's just a great week for us. we love it," said Brett.

Read more stories about Sports In Motion below:

In Motion 16x9.png

In-Motion

2:21 PM, Mar 06, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book