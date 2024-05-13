GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After 17 years of playing professional volleyball across the world, Emiliya Dimitrova will hang up her jersey at the end of the PVF season.

In Motion: Dimitrova reflects on career, motherhood ahead of retirement

“I’m just so happy that I chose to come here and that I had a chance to experience all of this. And hopefully it will end in the best way,” said Dimitrova.

Since Emiliya was 16 years old, she’s been playing professional volleyball. From her home country of Bulgaria, to Italy, Turkey, Romania, Japan, and France and now, the U.S.

“It was a new challenge, a new adventure so I took the chance and I really hope that we are leaving this place better than before us,” said Emiliya.

Her and her husband, Dennis, who is an assistant coach for the Rise, took a leap of faith and moved to Grand Rapids when the Professional Volleyball Federation created a team here. Head Coach Cathy George says that her leadership has been unparalleled.

“It’s been instrumental for us because she’s a foundational person. She’s someone who has come here and experienced all those years at the highest level professionally and we’ve not done that here. Emiliya brings extensive experience and that mindset that is unique to someone who has been playing at the highest level,” said George.

Through her career, Emiliya has won five medals for team Bulgaria, two of them gold, along with countless other wins. But she says her relationships with teammates mean more than any trophy.

“The favorite memory I have are the friends I made around the world. I honestly can’t remember specifically every game but I do remember the emotions with the people I bonded with and those friendships are for life,” said Emiliya.

In 2019, she gave birth to her daughter, Michaela. She says there definitely was an adjustment to being a mom and professional athlete, but it just made her work harder.

“A lot of people are actually scared to make this decision, mostly because they don’t know if they’ll be able to come back from it. But as I experienced it, I can tell that it’s not difficult, it’s actually a great motivation because you know that there’s one more person that you’re fighting for. And no matter how tired you are after a practice or a game, when you see your sunshine everything is fine,” said Emiliya.

When the season ends, Emiliya and Dennis plan on moving back to Bulgaria in hopes of expanding their family while being close to their parents. She’s also looking forward to starting some new hobbies and spending quality time with Michaela.

“Honestly I did not have more than two weeks off so now I just want to enjoy my home. I want to maybe start a sourdough (Bread), you know! Just being a mom full time. I feel guilty sometimes that because of my job I could not be 100% at home and give everything that my daughter needs. I know that I can’t give back the time but at least I can be there from now on and for my next kids hopefully that I can be better and more present,” said Emiliya.

The PVF playoff semi finals will begin on Wednesday, May 15th at 7pm vs. No. 1 seed Atlanta Vibe. The Rise are the four seed in the inaugural tournament.