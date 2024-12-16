In Motion: Cornerstone AD talks new features for annual basketball tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back again in 2024 is the annual Cornerstone Holiday Basketball Tournament. Dozens of teams from throughout West Michigan, and across the state, will flock to Grand Rapids for three weekends of hoops.

Aaron Sagraves, the Cornerstone Athletic Director, spoke with Fox 17 about updates and changes to the tournament this year. Most everything will stay the same as we've seen it, but because of the OK Conference re-alignment, there are more individual showcase games and classics that give local teams the chance to compete without worrying that they will play their conference competition.

The first night of the tournament starts on Friday, December 20th and runs through Jan. 7th. Check the full schedule here for a list of games.

General Admission is $10.00 for adults, students with School ID will pay $7.00, kids under age 7 and under are free and other high school passes are not accepted.

