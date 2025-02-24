Greenville boys basketball had its best regular season in school history

(WXMI) — The Greenville boys basketball team had its best regular season in school history. The Yellow Jackets were 21-1 and won the first-ever River Cities Alliance (RCA) conference title.

“When you see 17 and 18-year-old kids crying full tears cutting down nets, that's pretty special. Watching them do that, how much it meant to them, that was the most fulfilling part for me,” Greenville boys basketball coach Joel Visser said.

It felt amazing. I was one of the first people up there. Turning around after cutting it down and seeing all our fans there to sport us, it was amazing,” Greenville boys basketball senior Zeke Robinet said.

Greenville won 14 games last season and returned five seniors heading into this year. Over the summer, they felt this team could be special.

“Driving home after winning the RCA and that had been our goal and now it's like we're changing mindsets. But, when you reflect on that, and you see all the things that go into place from support from administration, fans and parents… I’m just thankful that all those things work out so that we can win,” Visser said.

“To be able to do it on our senior night and to be able to see all the work we put in pay off. It's great to see,” Greenville boys basketball senior Braylon Haist said.

It's a cliche many teams use, but you can feel how close this group is and how unselfish of a team they are.

“I knew we were special. The guys that we have around and the way we fit together is just perfect. It's been extremely fun. We started back in the summertime. We knew that we were going to make a great run throughout the season just because of all the work we put in,” Robinet said.

“We're proud of ourselves. We're proud of what we've accomplished but at the same time, we're looking towards the tournament and just one game at a time,” Haist said.

Districts start on Monday, and Greenville takes on Mona Shores to start post-season play.

