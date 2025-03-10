Grandville girls bowling win state title, boys top team in the state

(WXMI) — Granville Bowling has had a great couple this season. The boy's bowling team won the Bulldogs' first ever state title last year and was one of the best teams in the state this year. The girl's team won their first-ever state title this year. year.

It's been the time of my life. There's no better feeling than going to the school that you coach for and being able to bring home a title two years in a row," Grandville bowling coach Nick Watkins said. "I really enjoy every minute of it."

First, it was shock, denial, and I'm sitting here still in denial because I'm like, oh wait, we just want a state champion. I feel amazing," Grandville girls senior bowler Paiton Thompson said.

Nick Watkins bowled at Granville, and now a decade later, he's in his second year of coaching the Bulldogs and leading them to the ultimate goal.

"My job as a coach is to get these kids to believe in themselves. Believe that you can do it and you're going to make it happen. Watching success after you've put in all that work is just amazing," Watkins said.

To see what this program has been built into has been a great experience for the bowlers since Watkins has taken over.

"It's been quite special. It's just the team chemistry. I feel like it's really improved and with all the talent that we have on the team. As well as the amount of work that we put in, it's been truly amazing with how quickly this program has grown, the success has followed," Grandville boys senior bowler Bonham Pulcifer said.

The Bulldogs hope to be a top team in the state and the boys and girls side for years to come.

Read more stories about Sports In Motion below: