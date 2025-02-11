A remarkable turnaround: West Michigan Lutheran boy's basketball

(WXMI) — West Michigan Lutheran has faced challenges in recent seasons. This year they are bouncing back with a new head coach and an energized team.

West Michigan Lutheran is the smallest school in the state with only nine boys enrolled in the high school. Eight of them play on the varsity basketball team. The Mustangs didn't win a single game last year and finished the season 0-21.

Julian Goodson has been coaching basketball since he graduated from Ottawa Hills. He took over the program this year.

"It's one of the most humbling things ever because you come in and you see their skill set and those six guys had never really truly played basketball before. I had to lay a foundation of fundamentals. I just tried to put the fun back in fundamentals," Goodson said.

"It's nice. We got new players. We got a better conditioning program. I'm feeling less tired during games, which is really nice, so I get to play longer," Senior Isak Swem said.

West Michigan Lutheran began the season with a three-hour drive and a two-hour ferry ride to Beaver Island. The Mustangs came home with their first win.

"To get that monkey off of our back and to teach and to see the look on their faces when they actually won a game in a competitive setting was awesome for them," Goodson said.

The Mustangs have seven wins so far this season.

"It's amazing. I mean, just getting wins when you've got none the previous years is absolutely terrific," Swem said.

"It's been extremely rewarding to teach that kid um how to recognize his light bulb moment as far as like, I didn't know how to do this before, but now I do. That's extremely rewarding and if we can get some wins along the way, that's even better," Goodson said.

