Hope Women's basketball welcomed home after national championship

Over 150 fans were in Holland to see the bus arrive
Posted at 11:18 PM, Mar 20, 2022
HOLLAND, Mich. — Over 150 fans were at DeVos Fieldhouse on Sunday to welcome home the Hope Women's basketball team who won the DIII National Championship on Saturday. The Dutch beat Wisconsin-Whitewater 71-58 to earn the third title in program history.

"Like we always say, Hope travels, and the city of Holland loves them some girls basketball which is really awesome so to come home and see all these people who are usually in the gym with us and here to support us is amazing," said senior Sydney Muller. She was also named the tournaments most outstanding player.

"It's just another great example of the community of Holland supporting the athletics and perticularly women's basketball in such a big way. No other community in American supports basketball like this one," said Women's head basketball coach Brian Morehouse.

