HOLLAND, Mich. — Hope Women's basketball down St. Mary's 90-41 in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. The #2 Seed Dutch were led by Ella Mckinney who had 14 points off the bench. Forest Hills Central grad Claire Caguley finished 66.7% from the field.

Hope will take on Calvin in at the DeVos Fieldhouse on Friday at 5:30 PM.