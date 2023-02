HOLLAND, Mich. — For the third straight year, Hope women's basketball beat Trine in the MIAA conference tournament championship. Final score 76-64.

The Dutch were led by Savannah Feenstra who had 23 points and 15 rebounds. Followed by Ella McKinney who had 15 points.

Hope was co-MIAA regular season champs and now wins their third straight tournament championship. They will await their fate in the DIII national tournament selection show.