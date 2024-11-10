Hope stays unbeaten against Calvin in 1st Rivalry matchup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No. 16 Hope College took down Calvin 38-7 in the first ever meeting between these two teams in The Rivalry.

The Flying Dutchmen started the scoring early, and often, with a quick run from Portage Northern alum Tyler Amos. Quarterback Ben Wellman completed nine of 20 passes for 220 yards and one touchdown.

Three different Hope players found the end zone in this game, they led 35-0 at the break.

Calvin scored once in the 4th quarter, along with a field goal from the Dutch to earn a final score of 38-7.

