Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Hope stays unbeaten against Calvin in 1st Rivalry matchup

Hope vs. Calvin football
Remi Monaghan
Hope vs. Calvin football
Hope vs. Calvin football
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No. 16 Hope College took down Calvin 38-7 in the first ever meeting between these two teams in The Rivalry.

Hope 38, Calvin 7

The Flying Dutchmen started the scoring early, and often, with a quick run from Portage Northern alum Tyler Amos. Quarterback Ben Wellman completed nine of 20 passes for 220 yards and one touchdown.

Three different Hope players found the end zone in this game, they led 35-0 at the break.

Calvin scored once in the 4th quarter, along with a field goal from the Dutch to earn a final score of 38-7.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
America-Votes-2024_1200x1200.jpg

The latest election news is on FOX 17