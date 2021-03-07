Hope seniors stamp legacy with 45th straight win

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Hope women's basketball program said farewell to nine seniors on Saturday afternoon in the 64-54 win over Trine in the MIAA Championship.

The Dutch took a 17 point lead in the second quarter after back-to-back three pointers from Kasey DeSmit but Trine wouldn't go away, cutting the lead to just five in the fourth quarter.

However, an and-one from Ella McKinney and late bucket from Holland Christian alum and senior guard Kennedy Schoonveld would help the Dutch prevail.

The win was the team's 45th in a row, a new program record as they also win another MIAA championship trophy.

"There's a burden you carry with you when you're being chased," explained head coach Brian Morehouse after the win, "the bulls-eye is on your back all the time."

And Morehouse admits there was pressure going into Saturday's game, especially for the nine seniors.

"Don't think our kids didn't feel that coming into this week, they knew that because everyone was talking about it, that the number was 45 [consecutive wins]," he added on the program record.

Schoonveld says it hasn't yet set in for her that she's played her last game in a Hope uniform but also adds she's proud of their legacy.

"I think it goes so far beyond just being on the court," she said, "I'm proud of the legacy both on and off the court for us."