Hope rolls past Franklin 48-6, moves to 2-0

(WXMI) — Hope beat Franklin 48-6 on Saturday to move to 2-0 on the season.

Senior running back Chance Strickland rushed for a game-high 117 yards and three touchdowns. He now has seven touchdowns on the season and 31 for his career.

Senior linebackers Andrew Debri, Cole Luhmann and defensive lineman Cole Luhmman all had a team-high seven tackles.

Hope's next game is Saturday, September 21st at Rose Hulman. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. The Flying Dutchmen will return home on Friday, October 5th vs. Trine.

