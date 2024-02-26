Hope men and women, Calvin men prep for DIII basketball tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Just announced on Monday, the Hope men's and women's basketball team, along with the Calvin men's team punched their ticket to the NCAA DIII tournament.

The Flying Dutchmen will travel to Cleveland, Ohio to take on Anderson University (Ind.) at Case Western.

The Hope women are Indiana bound for the DePauw region where the Dutch will meet up with Ripon College (Wisc.) on Friday.

Calvin's mens team will head to John Carroll University where they will face off against Elmhurt in the opening round.

All DIII regionals start on Friday and are single elimination games.