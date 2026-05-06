Home Sweet Home: Griffins back in Grand Rapids for game three of Calder Cup Playoffs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins are back home for game three of the Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, and are looking to take the lead in this best-of-five Central Division Semifinals series against Manitoba.

The first two games were in Manitoba, where the Moose edged out a 1-0 win to open the series before the Griffins - behind a stonewall named Michal Postava - took game two 2-0. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and William Wallinder scoring the only two goals in the contest helped send the Griffins back to Grand Rapids with a little momentum leading into tonight's match-up.

The Griffins are in the post-season for the 20th time and with a franchise-best 51-16-4-1 record in the regular season, claiming first place in the Central Division, first in the Western Conference, and second overall in the AHL. The Griffins also held a dominating grip over the regular season series with the Mosse, boasting a 6-1-1-0 record over our neighbors to the north.

This is the first time the Moose have reached the Central Division Semifinals since 2023.

Tonight's game is set to start at 7:00 PM at Van Andel Arena. For information about tickets and what you can expect at tonight's playoff game check out this link.

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